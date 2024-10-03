Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,412,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Thryv were worth $25,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thryv by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in Thryv by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 252,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thryv by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Thryv by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 71,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THRY shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Thryv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $634.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $26.42.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.78 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

