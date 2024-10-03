Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,930 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.35% of Conduent worth $29,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNDT. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Conduent by 1,084.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Stock Performance

Conduent stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $797.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $811.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

