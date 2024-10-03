Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,003,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,574 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.21% of OUTFRONT Media worth $28,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OUT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $17.99 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. OUTFRONT Media’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -45.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

