Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.78 Million Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 872,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $25,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after acquiring an additional 79,940 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 14,545.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 159,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 105,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Energizer Price Performance

Energizer stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $36.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 137.24% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

