Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.89 Million Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.69% of Northwest Pipe worth $25,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth $839,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 80.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $436.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $46.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.33%. Research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWPX

Insider Activity at Northwest Pipe

In other news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,418.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.