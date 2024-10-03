Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.60 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.71% of Independent Bank worth $26,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 29,977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 86.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 50,681 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 27.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 92,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 26,674 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,754.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBCP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $657.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.99. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 16.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.