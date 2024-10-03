Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $27.88 Million Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,680,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $27,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 171,838 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 360,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 60,142 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 549,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 48,705 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QNST. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

