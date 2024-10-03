Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,676 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.18% of First Financial worth $26,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $490.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Announces Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. Analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

