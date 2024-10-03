Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.08% of Alkami Technology worth $30,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth $37,178,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth $20,694,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 832,059 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after purchasing an additional 632,061 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,633,000 after purchasing an additional 267,336 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,422,158.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian R. Smith sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,597,489.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,454,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,422,158.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,648,416 shares of company stock worth $113,920,758. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKT. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

