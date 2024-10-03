Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 36,769 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,135 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.26% of First Mid Bancshares worth $25,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMBH. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 344.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 84.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $884.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Mid Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

