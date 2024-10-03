Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 640,508 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 281.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 867,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $28,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 305.2% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 30,522 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 306.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 155.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 326,502 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 155.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth about $17,870,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,689,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,133 shares of company stock worth $1,231,357 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $957.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $37.81.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

