Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 964,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $26,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Stock Up 1.1 %

EDR stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.77. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $779,126.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,293,228.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,928 shares of company stock worth $5,542,191 in the last 90 days. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Saturday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.