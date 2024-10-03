Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,040,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $26,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 92,364 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 621,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 168,708 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Greenlight Capital Re

In other news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $98,865.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,249.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $476.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $14.31.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Stories

