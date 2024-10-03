Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,572,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,387 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $26,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MD. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $175,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at $343,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

