Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 137,484 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443,160 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 137,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Zumiez worth $28,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zumiez by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,550 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zumiez by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,916 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,793.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $415.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

