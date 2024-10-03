Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 141,822 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Hanmi Financial worth $29,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 82,087 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 201,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $560.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

