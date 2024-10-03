Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 150,934 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Roku worth $29,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 835.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 706.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $74.18 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,100 over the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

