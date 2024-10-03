Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 269,905 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 269,905 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.52% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $27,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 105.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 518.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of NFBK opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $489.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

