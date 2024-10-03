Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,397 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.97% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $25,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $199.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.64. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $240.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.88.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $928,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,913 shares of company stock worth $13,958,047 over the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

