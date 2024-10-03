Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 67,233 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,233 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of Sotera Health worth $26,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Sotera Health by 14.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 124,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 728.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 45.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 25.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,705,974.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

