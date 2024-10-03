Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 85,768 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,768 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $26,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 473.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,625,000 after buying an additional 4,259,548 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 389.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BTI opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

