Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stake Trimmed by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

