Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Purchased by Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC

Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DISV opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

