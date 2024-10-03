Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Holdings Lifted by Passive Capital Management LLC.

Passive Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after acquiring an additional 195,917 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

