Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Passive Capital Management LLC.

Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 954,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,108 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 11.4% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $30,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 1,665,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,688,000 after acquiring an additional 193,780 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,787,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,130,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,180,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,303,000 after purchasing an additional 337,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

