Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.