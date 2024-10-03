Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.52% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $48,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $61.59 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

