Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,626 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.79% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $66,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $66.46.
About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
