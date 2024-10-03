Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,701 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $24,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $109,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $54.62 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

