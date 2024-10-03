Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

DFUV opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $41.86.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.