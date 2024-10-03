Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.43 and last traded at $48.63. Approximately 714,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,284,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $720.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,691,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

