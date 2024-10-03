Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Trading Down 2.3%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.17. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Direxion World Without Waste ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.