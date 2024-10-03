Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Sells $10,313.31 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director William Richard White sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $10,313.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, William Richard White sold 201 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $8,731.44.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:IRON traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.15. 124,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

IRON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

