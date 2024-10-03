Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Down 7%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) was down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. Approximately 392,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 239,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.
Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on Discovery Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.70 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
In other Discovery Silver news, Director Moira Tracey Smith sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$245,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Gernot Wober sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$53,160.00. Also, Director Moira Tracey Smith sold 350,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$245,000.00. Insiders have sold 806,253 shares of company stock valued at $724,726 in the last quarter.
Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.
