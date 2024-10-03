DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Allan C. Thygesen Sells 7,648 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $477,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
DocuSign Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,934. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.92.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
