Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 1,190 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 171,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of PayPal by 828.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 158,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 141,052 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

PayPal Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.44 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $80.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

