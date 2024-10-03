Doliver Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 2,106 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Baidu by 17.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,577 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Baidu by 49.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,247,000 after purchasing an additional 338,110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Baidu by 103.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 582,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $23,880,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 337.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 193,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU opened at $115.13 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BIDU. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Baidu

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.