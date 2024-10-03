Doliver Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 2,106 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Baidu by 17.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,577 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Baidu by 49.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,247,000 after purchasing an additional 338,110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Baidu by 103.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 582,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $23,880,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 337.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 193,180 shares during the last quarter.
Baidu Stock Performance
BIDU opened at $115.13 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
