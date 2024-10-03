Doliver Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,687 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $197,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $249.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.