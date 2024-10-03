Doliver Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.8% during the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

PEP opened at $169.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.