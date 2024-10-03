Doliver Advisors LP Buys 4,664 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 0.5% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $450,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $280.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.75, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.86 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

