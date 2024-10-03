Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $106.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.