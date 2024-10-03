Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 63,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,766,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $203.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.81. The firm has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

