Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $146.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.