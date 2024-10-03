Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

