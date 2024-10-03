Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at $3,022,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sony Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 284,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SONY opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

