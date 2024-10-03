Doliver Advisors LP Has $133.89 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 36.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $133,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $479.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

