Doliver Advisors LP Has $2.46 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares comprises about 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $553,577,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3,632.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,992,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,718 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 27.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,400,000 after purchasing an additional 720,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,956,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,717,000 after purchasing an additional 490,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 10,296.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 187,907 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
First Financial Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of FFIN opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.78.
First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.43%.
First Financial Bankshares Company Profile
First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.
