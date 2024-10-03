Doliver Advisors LP Has $203,000 Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sempra by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,668 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sempra by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,228,000 after purchasing an additional 874,133 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Sempra by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,891,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,662,000 after purchasing an additional 133,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sempra by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,629,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,466,000 after purchasing an additional 116,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,404,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,158,000 after acquiring an additional 48,592 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $84.47. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

