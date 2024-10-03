Doliver Advisors LP Has $257,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $171,608,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 210.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,656,000 after purchasing an additional 660,168 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 90.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,938,000 after purchasing an additional 600,469 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.56. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,914,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at $104,914,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $715,051.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,877,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,386 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,941. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.