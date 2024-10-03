Doliver Advisors LP Has $314,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $10,378,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $243.35 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.10 and a 200-day moving average of $238.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.32.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

